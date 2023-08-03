Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

WDC opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

