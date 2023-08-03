Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,804. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.16.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

