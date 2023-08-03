Western Alliance Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $68,940,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $24,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

