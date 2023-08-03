Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.07.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,877,460,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
