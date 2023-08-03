Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 2,360,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,533,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

