Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
