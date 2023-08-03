Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.