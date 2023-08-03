Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

