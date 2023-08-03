Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) recently:

7/28/2023 – Becton, Dickinson and Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2023 – Becton, Dickinson and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Becton, Dickinson and Company was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Becton, Dickinson and Company was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2023 – Becton, Dickinson and Company was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2023 – Becton, Dickinson and Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $7.59 on Thursday, reaching $268.65. The stock had a trading volume of 766,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,222. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.76.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

