Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $263.00 to $233.00.

7/28/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $245.00.

7/19/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $262.00.

7/12/2023 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $249.00.

7/5/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Get The Hershey Company alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.