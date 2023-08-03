WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,529. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

