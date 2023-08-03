Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,556,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,554,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,532,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

