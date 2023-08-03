Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,316,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.