Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.