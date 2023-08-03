Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 136,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

