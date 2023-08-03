Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 919 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

FOX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 1,448,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,156. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

