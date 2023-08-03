Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,081 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

About H&E Equipment Services



H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

