Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.