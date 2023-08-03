Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cars.com by 2,021.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 643,686 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 196.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:CARS traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 363,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

