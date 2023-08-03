Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

