Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $291,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Unitil comprises about 0.4% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 275.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UTL traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,054. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $799.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.