Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $275,000 in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Ennis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,248. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $571.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

