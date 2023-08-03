Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.04. 248,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,379. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,914 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

