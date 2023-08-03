Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $272,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 5,615,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,545,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

