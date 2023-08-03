Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 0.4% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 3,936,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

