Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,884,017 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

