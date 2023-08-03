Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 3,039,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,586. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.