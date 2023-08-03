Wagner M. Zago Sells 4,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wagner M. Zago also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 276,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

