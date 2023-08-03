W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $716.87. 44,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.24 and its 200 day moving average is $685.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

