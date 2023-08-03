VVS Finance (VVS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.96 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $94.96 million and approximately $342,051.75 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,890,764,174,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,690,063,226,326 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

