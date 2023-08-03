VVS Finance (VVS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.83 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $94.83 million and $321,895.66 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,907,548,145,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,706,831,296,015 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

