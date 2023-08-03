Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Raised to $35.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COCO. Stephens started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of COCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

