Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

