Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.63. 94,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 396,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Featured Stories

