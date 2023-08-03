Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 131,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Further Reading

