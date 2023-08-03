Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) versus Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Head to Head Review

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Victrex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 3.77 $100.16 million N/A N/A Alps Alpine $6.91 billion N/A $84.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Victrex and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Victrex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victrex and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alps Alpine 0 2 0 0 2.00

Victrex currently has a consensus target price of $1,854.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,117.69%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Alps Alpine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Alpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victrex beats Alps Alpine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Alps Alpine

(Get Free Report)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.