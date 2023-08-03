Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $79.22. 693,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 392,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,991 shares of company stock valued at $875,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 1,239,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 298.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 615,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,680,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

