Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.66. 229,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

