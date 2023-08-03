Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 202.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 278,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $222.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock worth $1,976,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

