Versor Investments LP Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366,628 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.9% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Tower Semiconductor worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 373,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,061. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.