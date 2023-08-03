Versor Investments LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 458.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 559,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,050. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

