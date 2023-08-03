Versor Investments LP Has $1.27 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 910.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,462 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,669. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

