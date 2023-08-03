Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.75. 385,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,179. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

