Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Paycom Software comprises about 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.5 %

Paycom Software stock traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.25. 1,023,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.78.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

