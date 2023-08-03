Versor Investments LP Acquires 10,152 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

