Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

VZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,900,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

