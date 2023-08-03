Verisk Analytics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.73. 367,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average is $201.95. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

