Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. 303,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,838. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

