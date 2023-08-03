Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $497-503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.74 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 549,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,424. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 129.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 366,524 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

