Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.28%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 to $0.40 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,891. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

