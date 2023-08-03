Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,402. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

